Indore: Now fly to New Delhi for Rs 2000

Indore: The frequent flyers of the city are getting one more choice to fly to national capital and Ahmedabad from December 20, with private airline GoAir kick-starting its maiden flight for New Delhi and Ahmedabad. This will be the 11th direct and 12th via Gwalior flight for New Delhi. The Indore-New Delhi-Indore flight will cost within Rs 2000 per passenger for one side. The fare for business class on Indore-Delhi sector is above Rs 12000.

TK Jose, Chairman of Travel Agents Association of India’s (TAAI) MP-Chhattisgarh chapter informed here on Thursday that GoAir is putting 180 seater Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, with front row seats of business class. The bookings of the tickets also started from Thursday. As per the schedule the airlines will offer the flight from New Delhi to Indore and Indore to Ahmedabad in morning. In will return by the same route in the evening. The Unique Selling Point (USP) of the airline is its lucrative fare. Initially, the airlines is offering the fare for all 4 flights including New Delhi-Indore and return and Indore-Ahmedabad and return within Rs 2000.

Flight schedule at a glance in IST

Flight no. Departure Arrival Fare in INR

G8-177 DEL 5.35 IDR 7.10 1816

G8-766 IDR 7.50 AMD 9.00 1962

G8-769 AMD 15.35 IDR 17.00 2007

G8-178 IDR 17.55 DEL 19.35 1905

IDR stands for Indore

DEL Stands for New Delhi

AMD stands for Ahmadabad