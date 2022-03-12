Indore: Now, documentary on Gokulotsavji Maharaj by Prasar Bharati

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Bhushan Acharya Gokulotsavji Maharaj, a world renowned Classical Vocalist and a scholar of Ved, Vedant and ancient scriptures has created 'Sarvang Gayaki' comprising varied shastrik elements.

He researched on meaning and implications of Dhrupad's Alap and Tarana syllables. Panditji has created several new Ragas and more than 5,000 compositions. Prasar Bharati has produced a documentary on his life and contribution which was telecast on ‘Doordarshan’, a National channel and published on YouTube also.

The nation salutes him for his unique and outstanding contribution through a video recently launched by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Gokulotsavji is a renowned singer and composer. He is proficient in Hindustani Classical Music and is an expert in ancient Indian singing styles.

He is one of the most experienced composers of Khayal, Dhrupad, Dhammar, Haveli Sangeet, Prabandh Gaayan, and other ancient styles in India. He is also a poet, composer, writer, musicologist, and a philosopher.

Gokulotsavji was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2008 and Padma Bhushan in 2015 by the President of India.

He has also received National Tanseen Samman and is labelled as the Top Grade Artist of Aakashwani and Doordarshan.

He has composed over 5000+ Musical Compositions.

The beginning of his journey… in his own words

I started my journey with my family. In Vallabh Sampraday, the musical service in the presence of lord Krishna is carried out as part of Ashtyaam seva (eightfold service) which includes several musical forms such as-Dhrupad, dhamar, Ashtpadi etc. the training of which I imbibed in my musical legacy handed down through my family lineage.

The gurus of Gokulotsavji

I received my musical training under my father and Guru Goswami Giridhar Lalji Maharaj and later on from Pt Moreshwar Rao Golvalkarji.

Both of them were great scholars of classical music. Pt Moreshwar would visit our haveli from 1954 till the year 1976.

I learnt a few rare Ragas under his tutelage. I am also trained in Haveli pad gayan. I became Acharya as it is part and parcel of our family's musical heritage.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:49 PM IST