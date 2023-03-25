Indore: Now, DAVV decides to start agriculture courses on Bada Bangarda land

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain chairs EC meeting held at EMRC on Friday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has once again changed its plan for the land it possesses at Bada Bangarda. Now, it has decided to start agriculture courses on the land whose size has kept decreasing in the last decade.

On Friday, the DAVV’s executive council approved a proposal for fencing the 12 acres of land at Bada Bangarda and rolling out agriculture courses from there.

The initial plan was to start a medical college for which 50 acres of land was allocated to DAVV by district administration in 2001.

In 2009, the university expanded the plan and announced they would offer AYUSH courses as well from the proposed college.

However, in 2013, the district administration took back the procession of half the allocated land as no steps had been taken to start the medical college in 12 years.

Fast forward to 2021; the district administration informed DAVV that it had taken back procession of the remaining 25 acres as well, as the medical college project turned out to be a non-starter.

Last year, the district administration agreed to give 25 acres back to DAVV if it gave space on its UTD campus for the construction of a police station and a temple, which had to be shifted for expansion of Bhanwarkuan Square.

The university fulfilled its side of the bargain but was allocated a mere 12 acres. The DAVV announced that it would start an AYUSH college on that land.

“As the land is not enough for starting AYUSH college, we have now changed the plans and have decided to start agriculture courses,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

Probe panel duration fixed to 30 days

The EC fixed a deadline of 30 days for inquiry committees to complete their probe. The student unions often accuse DAVV of not fixing a deadline for completing a probe allegedly to cover up the issues. The EC also fixed duration for clearance of files at DAVV. “If any file is not cleared in seven days, the concerned official would have to give a reason in writing for the delay,” EC member Mangal Mishra said.

Special EC meeting for budget on Mar 27

The university budget was also tabled in the meeting on Friday but the EC members refused to approve it saying that they require time to go through the details. Thus, a special meeting for the budget was fixed on March 27. As per information, the university presented a budget of about Rs 300 crore with a deficit of Rs 93 crore. The EC also approved a proposal for Rs 2000 per month medical allowance and Rs 5 lakh medical claim for employees. The employees will contribute 25 per cent of the premium, and the remaining 75 per cent will be borne by the university.

Read Also Indore: Beautification of Nehru Park in final stages