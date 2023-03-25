Indore: Beautification of Nehru Park in final stages | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of beautifying Nehru Park under the Smart City Project is in the final stages. The work of re-laying toy train tracks complete with a tunnel in a radius of 700 metres is going on at a fast pace. A company from Bhilwara has been entrusted with the work of the rail project. Preparations are on to start the toy train by next month. Along with this, walking tracks with plantation have been made.

DR Lodhi, executive engineer of the Smart City Project, said that the work of laying the tracks would continue for another 20 to 25 days followed by electrification work. The private company will run the train and pay an amount of Rs 80,000 every year to the Smart City project.

According to officials, the train will have three bogies with a total capacity of 36 people. The officials of the company have been instructed to keep the train fare at Rs 45 to 50.