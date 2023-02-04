Indore: Now, building map approval on plots up to 1100 sqft within 24 hours

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to approve building maps on plots up to 1100 sqft within 24 hours of online application, while the duration in approving maps for plots above 1100 sqft to 3000 sqft will be 48 hours.

Besides, the IMC also shared with public various charges for building permission.

“We are going two things simultaneously - first, expediting the process to issue building maps and second, making charges public to bring transparency in the system,” said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Bhargav said that without any human interface, middle-class and small families living in valid colonies will be able to apply online and get the map of their 1100 square feet plot in just 24 hours.

We have also reduced the time for approving the map of plots ranging from 1100 to 3000 square feet to 48 hours. We will reduce the time further once things settle down, he added.

The IMC also made public the various charges levied on building permissions.

IMC makes charges public

Application fee (Re 1 per sqm of built-up area)

Building approval fee (Rs 750 for 0-75 sqm; Rs 1250 for 76-125 sqm., Rs 2000 for 126-200 sqm),

Construction and demolition charges (Rs 50 per sqm of built-up area);

Drainage connection (Rs 1200 for upto 244 sqft plot);

Water connection

(Rs 1200 for upto 244 sqft plot);

Narmada Capital Fund (Rs 2 per sqm of plot area)

The IMC also made public the charges for billet fee, workman's fee, plantation fee, solid waste fee, toilet fee, water harvesting fee.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)