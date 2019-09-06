Indore: Now, Aadhaar card can be made in BSNL offices

Indore: Now, people can make their Aadhaar cards at BSNL customer service centers, which are usually located near exchanges. The BSNL has started this facility at 3 locations in the district from Thursday. By October 15, the facility would be available at 5 more centers.

The first such centre started at Nehru Park Customer Service Center on Thursday. The same service also started at Depalpur and Sanwer Road Customer Service Centers from Thursday.

Inaugurating the service at Nehru Park Customer Service Center, Suresh Babu Prajapati, Chief General Manager of BSNL Indore district, said that now public sector telecom units will serve people by providing Aadhar Card making facility at its all 8 services centers of the district.

On Thursday, the service began at 3 locations and by October 15, it will be made available in remaining 5 Customer Service Centers-- Transport Nagar, Meghdoot Park, Scheme 94 and Old CTO at Residency area.

The required equipment has been installed at all 8 locations and soon trained staff would be deployed at remaining 5 locations. The centers would carry out works like Aadhaar enrolment, bio-metric update and demographic like mobile, mail address and residential address changes.

On this occasion, DGM (Finance) AV Parate, DGM LR Mehta, Chief Account Officer Yogendra Singh Chauhan, GK Bindal, Anil Khoti, NC Soni and Mahendra Singh Chauhan were present.