Indore: Notorious land mafia Deepak Madda arrested from Mathura, sent to jail

Indore: Notorious land mafia Deepak Madda arrested from Mathura, sent to jail

Police said that crime branch arrested Deepak Madda alias Deepak Jain from a hotel in Mathura.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Land mafia Deepak Madda who was arrested on Wednesday was sent to jail on Thursday by the court. He was absconding for last two years.

A warrant was issued against him under NSA after seven FIRs were registered against him. Under the campaign against land mafia the administration had registered six cases against him in February 2021. However, he had taken stay on arrest or bail in the cases against him.

In the NSA case against him, he had submitted a letter at the Khajrana police station with a fake signature of ACS Rajesh Rajora saying that the NSA against Deepak Jain had been cancelled by the home department. But as the signature was fake, the home department registered a case of fraud against him in December 2022.

After this, Madda had filed a petition in the High Court to avoid arrest, on which the hearing is going on. Madda is the main accused in land fraud cases in colonies like Heena Palace, Pushp Vihar and Ayodhyapuri.

Indore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police
