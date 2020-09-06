Indore: Noted industrialist Pradeep Kasliwal passes away

Indore: Noted industrialist and prominent leader of Digamber Jain Community, Pradeep Kasliwal passed away on Saturday.

Kasliwal was not doing well since the last few days.

He was the son of businessman son of Dev Kumar Kasliwal. Pradeep Kasliwal belonged the family of Sir Seth Hukum Chand Jain, a leading business magnate of the country.

Engineering graduate Kasliwal preferred to do business and set-up his own cement industry with name Dhar Cement and later cinema talkies in the city.