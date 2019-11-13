Indore: No senior doc found on duty, dean to serve show cause notice

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal was taken aback when she did not find senior doctor in different departmental wards of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday evening.

She paid a surprise visit to the hospital and also checked food quality, security and other facilities in the hospital. As per rules, HoDs are supposed to be on rounds from 5 pm to 7 pm in the hospital but dean didn’t find senior doctors except few in gynaecology ward. Some nurses were also found absent on duty.

She stayed in the hospital for more than 30 minutes and inspected all floors of the hospital. Hospital superintendent Dr AD Bhatnagar was present during the inspection.

“Most senior doctors were unavailable during inspection. They are supposed to be doing rounds between 5 pm and 7 pm. We have prepared a list of absent doctors and staff and will serve show cause notice to them,” Dr Bindal said. She also directed staff to improve food quality and step up security measures.