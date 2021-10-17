Indore: ​ No report from MGM in last 2 days due to holidays, so no dengue cases reported by health dept

Indore

While the number of patients suffering from dengue is increasing in private hospitals, district health officials didn’t report any case of the deadly vector-borne disease for the last two days.

The reason? Health officials claimed that they didn’t receive any report from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for the last two days!

“No cases were found dengue positive for the last two days as we didn’t receive any report from MGM Medical College. We are continuously surveying the areas for larvae and also the surroundings of the positive patients,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that there are as many as 637 cases so far. Out of total dengue cases in the city, 377 were male while 260 were female. Of them, there are 137 children.

“There are 14 active cases in the city out of which 10 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:35 AM IST