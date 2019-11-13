Indore: No plan to split IMC, Jabalpur civic body may be divided

Indore: Minister of urban development and housing Jaivardhan Singh said discussions are underway to divide Jabalpur Municipal Corporation in two bodies.

Addressing media during his visit to city on Wednesday, he said his department has received a letter from Congress party leader Vivek Tankha over division of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. “It is under discussion but there is no plan to divide Indore Municipal Corporation. Nor is there a proposal for this,” he added. He said Bhopal Municipal Corporation has been split following its demand. “It was feasible also,” he remarked.

Responding to a query on municipal commissioner touching feet of PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma in Dewas, he said it would be better to ask the one who touched feet. “I cannot comment on it,” he said.

To a query on Metro projects in Indore and Bhopal, he said the work is under constant monitoring and review. “We will have a meeting with contractors and officials in Bhopal on Thursday. We will ensure timely completion. Some more tenders will be floated for it,” he added.

The minister also talked about octroi compensation given to municipal corporations and said latter are being provided the same. He said he will address the discrepancies if any in the payment. Singh said loan of all the farmers will be waived off by March 2020.