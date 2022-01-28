Indore: No interest in ‘Precaution Dose’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials were left surprised with the poor response to the vaccination drive mainly for ‘Precaution Dose’ as a large number of people were demanding it, but once it was approved, not many are coming forward to take the third dose.

As a result the district administration had to impose various curbs over health worker and frontline workers to boost the precaution dose as they didn’t get the expected response. Less than 20 per cent of the set target could be achieved.

Neither health care workers nor the frontline workers or the people above age 60 years are showing much enthusiasm for the dose as only 3400 precaution doses were administered on Thursday.

The administration and health department had targeted to vaccinate over 55,000 people with the precaution dose on the first day of its launch i.e. on January 10 but they could vaccinate only 54,000 people in 17 days of the launch.

The officials were expecting that more people would come to take the doses due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 but nothing such was seen at the vaccination centres. As many as 96,000 people have turned eligible for the doses as they have completed 273 days or 39 weeks of their second dose of vaccination.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Sandeep Soni informed the media that the district has performed well on the first day of precautionary dose vaccination. “We are expecting more people to come forward to take the doses in the coming days,” Soni said.

Failed to complete first dose vaccination of teenagers

Tall claims of administration and health department to complete the first dose of vaccination of teenagers of the age of 15 and 18 years by January 10 fall flat as they could vaccinate 1.40 lakh teenagers (as per Cowin portal) till Thursday.

Administration had claimed to vaccinate 2 lakh teenagers with the first dose of vaccine by January 10 but still over 50000 teenagers are remaining from taking the doses.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:49 AM IST