Indore: No immediate move ​to privatise​ power sector: Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar

Indore

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar here on Thursday signalled that the state government is not going to take any immediate ​steps for privatisation of ​the ​electricity sector.

“As of now, we are not doing anything on ​the ​privatisation front,” the minister told reporters during an informal chat at a hotel.

The central government through the Electricity Reform Act had proposed privati​s​ation of energy sector which was opposed by employee unions.

Employees' associations of the state's power distribution companies had last month formed a united forum to protest against privati​s​ation of power sector.​ ​They have threatened to go on streets from February 3.

However, the state government is not clearing its stand over the issue.

Meanwhile, Tomar reviewed power distribution system and smart meters in the city and took feedback from people. He checked the meter at the resident of Rajkumar Manakchandra, a consumer in Brajeshwari Colony in the morning. The consumer told the minister that he has a connection of 10 kW and received the bill of Rs 3​,​818 last month.

Tomar also ​stopped ​at a snacks shop and enquired about power distribution in the city. In the evening, he reached Vishnupuri, where they took information about the supply of electricity from ​the staff manning a ​​transformer​ unit​​ ​.

Tomar also inspected Mahalaxmi Nagar Zone in the evening and directed ​executive ​director Sanjay Mohase, ​superintending ​engineer Kamesh Srivastava for further improvement in the distribution system ​in the zone.