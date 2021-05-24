Indore: No home isolation, infected people to be sent to Covid Care Centre

Indore: In a major decision, the district administration has decided that from now on they won't be allowing home isolation for Covid positive patients; all of them would be sent to the Radha Soami Satsang (Beas) Covid Care Centre, on Khandwa Road.

Collector Manish Singh said teams will carry out door to door survey in containment areas and if any positive patient is found in the survey, they will be sent to Covid Care Centre.

This step is being taken to ensure that the positivity rate comes down below 5 per cent and the city is ready for unlocking on June 1.

Singh visited four places in the city from where many corona cases are being reported. He first went to Vrindavan Colony in Nipaniya area where he interacted with the people. He also visited a family where a member had died of Covid. He urged everyone to take full precaution. Anshul Khare, SDM, informed that the collector also went to Sarthak Singapore Township in Talawli Chanda area, Kanadia and Bichouli Mardana area. In the evening he reviewed the progress of the day with SDMs and tehsildars.

Collector Singh said that the corona curfew would be implemented strictly and anyone found roaming around would be sent to jail.