e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: NMC renews permission of MGM Medical College to increase 100 UG seats

Indore: NMC renews permission of MGM Medical College to increase 100 UG seats

The medical college gets the second renewal of increasing seats from 150 to 250 after consideration of submitted affidavit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
MGM medical College, Indore |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has got the approval of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission for renewal of permission for admission of the third batch against the increased intake of seats from 150 to 250 MBBS seats.

The college has got the second renewal of seats as permission for increasing 100 seats as the first renewal was given in 2021. The National Medical Commission had given permission for increasing the number of seats in 2020-2021.

MARB has granted approval after consideration of the affidavit submitted by the college about compliance of the requirement of staff and infrastructure for running 250 seats. The validity of the renewal of permission will be one year as MGM Medical College will have to apply again for getting renewal of permission next year, as well.

Read Also
Bhopal: MBBS in Hindi from current session, says Medical education minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Shivraj visits Bagh Print Urban Livelihood SHG

MP: CM Shivraj visits Bagh Print Urban Livelihood SHG

Indore: Concreting of segments starts in Bapat-Radisson Square corridor

Indore: Concreting of segments starts in Bapat-Radisson Square corridor

Indore: City saloon-groomed beggar now big hit on social media

Indore: City saloon-groomed beggar now big hit on social media

Indore: Imports must be cut to make India $5-trillion economy, says Gadkari

Indore: Imports must be cut to make India $5-trillion economy, says Gadkari

Indore: Up to 65% MBA seats are likely to be filled in B-schools

Indore: Up to 65% MBA seats are likely to be filled in B-schools