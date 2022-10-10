Indore: NMC renews permission of MGM Medical College to increase 100 UG seats

MGM medical College, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has got the approval of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission for renewal of permission for admission of the third batch against the increased intake of seats from 150 to 250 MBBS seats.

The college has got the second renewal of seats as permission for increasing 100 seats as the first renewal was given in 2021. The National Medical Commission had given permission for increasing the number of seats in 2020-2021.

MARB has granted approval after consideration of the affidavit submitted by the college about compliance of the requirement of staff and infrastructure for running 250 seats. The validity of the renewal of permission will be one year as MGM Medical College will have to apply again for getting renewal of permission next year, as well.