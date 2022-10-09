Bhopal: MBBS in Hindi from current session, says Medical education minister

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang reviews the preparations at Lal Parade Ground in wake of Union home minister Amit Shah visit | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to start medical education in Hindi, said medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang.

The pilot project of the MBBS course in Hindi will start from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, he added.

Sarang was speaking during inspection at Lal Parade Ground on Sunday and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned. Home Minister Amit Shah will launch medical studies in Hindi by releasing MBBS first year books in Hindi at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 16. Grand preparations are being made for the event.

The minister further said anatomy, physiology and biochemistry will be taught in Hindi in the first-year MBBS, from the current session itself in all 13 government medical colleges of the state. It will be implemented in MBBS second year from the next session, he added.

Sarang clarified that along with English, Hindi books will also be made available.

The Hindi curriculum has been prepared by a cell called 'Mandar'. The task force for the purpose comprises experts from the medical field, Sarang said.

Exhibition based on innovations of medical education on Oct 15: Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Department will also organise an exhibition based on innovations in medical education MBBS in Hindi, Knowledge Sharing Mission, Medical Student Insurance Scheme, Inclusion of Value Based Medical Education in MBBS Foundation Course, Ease of Health Services, Medical Incubation Centre at Lal Parade Ground on October 15