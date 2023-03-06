Indore: Nine more cases of measles found

Measles (Representative Image) | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly measles is spreading its tentacles as nine new cases were reported on Sunday.

With this, the total number of measles cases in the city increased to 47 while the cases of rubella remained at 2.

The new patients were found in four new areas of the district including Champa Bagh, Badwali Chowki, and Green Park.

As more samples have been sent for testing, officials are apprehensive of a few of them returning positive.

“As many as nine new patients in the age group of one year to 11 years were found positive of measles. These patients were from Badwali Chowki, Champa Bagh, Green Park, Chandan Nagar, Sanwer, and Hatod,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that most of these patients were recovering well and none of them was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the health department officials said that they will launch a special immunization campaign-Outbreak Response Immunization—in six of the wards of the district and targeting to vaccinate about 30,000 children in these wards in next three days.

As many as 300 sessions will be organised to immunize the children from 9-months to 10-years with the precautionary dose to provide extra immunity against the disease.

