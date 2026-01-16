Indore News: Youth Discovers Injured Father In Crowd, Dies In Hospital | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events, a youth returning home from work stopped at a roadside crowd only to find his father lying critically injured after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident occurred around 4:00 pm on Wednesday on the Bypass near Omaxe City under Lasudia police station limits when the victim was walking to a nearby vegetable market.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sitaram Jatav (46), a resident of Nath Mohalla near Omaxe City. He was a welder.

Family members said that he was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road. The tragedy took a devastating turn when Sitaram’s younger son Bunty, passing by on his way home from work, noticed a large crowd gathered on the road. Upon stopping to see, he was shocked to find his own father lying seriously injured on the road. The victim is survived by his two sons.

The police launched an investigation and are currently gathering information to identify the errant driver using CCTV footage from the area.