 Indore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore

Indore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore

City crime branch arrested three men from Mandsaur and Rajasthan with around 500 grams of MD drugs worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the international market. The accused were caught near MR-4 Road while trying to flee. Police seized drugs, a motorcycle and mobiles, registered an NDPS Act case, and are probing the supply network.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested three men and seized about 500 grams of MD drugs from their possession, police said on Thursday. The value of the seized drug is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

 DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that the arrest was made near MR-4 Road, where the suspects were found standing with a bike. On seeing the police vehicle, they tried to flee but the police managed to catch and question them. During the search, the police recovered the drugs along with a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

 The accused have been identified as Nikhil Nidwaniya, Mukesh Dhangar alias Bablu from Mandsaur and Kamlesh Gayri from Rajasthan. During initial questioning, they allegedly admitted that they used to buy drugs at a low price and sell them at higher rates in the city to earn quick money. It was also revealed that one of the accused has previous criminal cases registered against him in Mandsaur.

Read Also
Indore News: Bhopal Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹65k; SUV Used To Transport The Drug Also...
article-image

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to find out the source of the drugs and their network. The police said that the campaign against drug trafficking is being carried out strictly and such action will continue to break the drug supply chain in the city.  

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-To-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-To-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi
'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Infosys Shares Jump Over 5% After Q3 Results, Stock Hits ₹1,682 As FY26 Growth Outlook Improves
Infosys Shares Jump Over 5% After Q3 Results, Stock Hits ₹1,682 As FY26 Growth Outlook Improves

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore
Indore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore
Madhya Pradesh January 16 Weather Update: North India Cold Wave Chills State, Mercury Plunges To...
Madhya Pradesh January 16 Weather Update: North India Cold Wave Chills State, Mercury Plunges To...
Indore News: Youth Discovers Injured Father In Crowd, Dies In Hospital
Indore News: Youth Discovers Injured Father In Crowd, Dies In Hospital
Indore News: 300 Kg Paneer, 1000 Litres Of Palm Oil Seized On Suspicion Of Adulteration
Indore News: 300 Kg Paneer, 1000 Litres Of Palm Oil Seized On Suspicion Of Adulteration
Indore News: Reckless Excavation Puts Apartment Housing 113 Families At Risk
Indore News: Reckless Excavation Puts Apartment Housing 113 Families At Risk