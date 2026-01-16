Indore News: Three Men From Mandsaur And Rajasthann Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested three men and seized about 500 grams of MD drugs from their possession, police said on Thursday. The value of the seized drug is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that the arrest was made near MR-4 Road, where the suspects were found standing with a bike. On seeing the police vehicle, they tried to flee but the police managed to catch and question them. During the search, the police recovered the drugs along with a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Nidwaniya, Mukesh Dhangar alias Bablu from Mandsaur and Kamlesh Gayri from Rajasthan. During initial questioning, they allegedly admitted that they used to buy drugs at a low price and sell them at higher rates in the city to earn quick money. It was also revealed that one of the accused has previous criminal cases registered against him in Mandsaur.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to find out the source of the drugs and their network. The police said that the campaign against drug trafficking is being carried out strictly and such action will continue to break the drug supply chain in the city.