Indore News: 'Vertical Development Is Future Of Urban India,' Says Reza Kabul |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rapid population growth and shrinking land availability, vertical development is the future of urban India, and Tier-2 cities like Indore are set to play a decisive role, said renowned architect Reza Kabul during the Gyanarjan-20 programme organised by Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Indore Regional Chapter.

Addressing architects, students, and professionals, Reza Kabul emphasised that the strength and longevity of high-rise buildings depend not only on fire safety and earthquake resistance but also significantly on aerodynamic design. As building height increases, wind pressure multiplies, making it crucial to adopt forms that allow air to flow rather than resist it. Aerodynamic structures reduce stress on buildings, making them lighter, safer, and more durable over time.

Kabul, who has worked on five luxury hotel projects in Indore, including Taj Vivanta and Novotel and several major developments in Ujjain and Maheshwar, highlighted Indore s growing importance in Madhya Pradesh s vertical development journey. He noted that congestion in metropolitan cities is shifting future growth toward well-planned Tier-2 cities.

IIID chairperson Vikas Thakkar said such interactions with senior architects provide global exposure to students and professionals, positively influencing both the design community and city development. Vice chairperson (Trade) Pawan Lahoti announced the launch of the New Year calendar, showcasing artworks by member architects.