 Indore News: 'Vertical Development Is Future Of Urban India,' Says Reza Kabul
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Vertical Development Is Future Of Urban India,' Says Reza Kabul

Indore News: 'Vertical Development Is Future Of Urban India,' Says Reza Kabul

Amid rapid population growth and shrinking land availability, vertical development is the future of urban India, and Tier-2 cities like Indore are set to play a decisive role, said renowned architect Reza Kabul during the Gyanarjan-20 programme organised by Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Indore Regional Chapter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 'Vertical Development Is Future Of Urban India,' Says Reza Kabul |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rapid population growth and shrinking land availability, vertical development is the future of urban India, and Tier-2 cities like Indore are set to play a decisive role, said renowned architect Reza Kabul during the Gyanarjan-20 programme organised by Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Indore Regional Chapter.

Addressing architects, students, and professionals, Reza Kabul emphasised that the strength and longevity of high-rise buildings depend not only on fire safety and earthquake resistance but also significantly on aerodynamic design. As building height increases, wind pressure multiplies, making it crucial to adopt forms that allow air to flow rather than resist it. Aerodynamic structures reduce stress on buildings, making them lighter, safer, and more durable over time.

Read Also
MP News: 'We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi'
article-image

Kabul, who has worked on five luxury hotel projects in Indore, including Taj Vivanta and Novotel and several major developments in Ujjain and Maheshwar, highlighted Indore s growing importance in Madhya Pradesh s vertical development journey. He noted that congestion in metropolitan cities is shifting future growth toward well-planned Tier-2 cities.

IIID chairperson Vikas Thakkar said such interactions with senior architects provide global exposure to students and professionals, positively influencing both the design community and city development. Vice chairperson (Trade) Pawan Lahoti announced the launch of the New Year calendar, showcasing artworks by member architects.

FPJ Shorts
'Casteism More Prevalent Among Educated, This Must End': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
'Casteism More Prevalent Among Educated, This Must End': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Two Die By Suicide In 24 Hours In West Bengal’s Malda Amid Fear, Anxiety Over Special Intensive Revision Exercise
Two Die By Suicide In 24 Hours In West Bengal’s Malda Amid Fear, Anxiety Over Special Intensive Revision Exercise
PM Modi To Visit Jordan On Dec 15–16 As India, Jordan Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan On Dec 15–16 As India, Jordan Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties
Delhi Schools Move To Hybrid Mode For Classes Up To IX, XI As AQI Touches ‘Severe Plus’
Delhi Schools Move To Hybrid Mode For Classes Up To IX, XI As AQI Touches ‘Severe Plus’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Clever Move Backfires, Photo Session, Rousing Welcome

MP News: Govt Writes To Centre For Termination Of IAS Santosh Verma

MP News: Govt Writes To Centre For Termination Of IAS Santosh Verma

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Davos On Invitation From World Economic Forum

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Davos On Invitation From World Economic Forum

MP News: Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Poison Over 'Jhagda Pratha' In Neemuch

MP News: Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Poison Over 'Jhagda Pratha' In Neemuch

Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal

Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal