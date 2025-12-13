 Indore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman

Indore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman

Police said both accused put her under continuous mental pressure, and recorded conversations found in her mobile phone increased her stress. Due to this pressure, she took the extreme step, and a case for harassment and related sections has been registered while a search for the accused is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two acquaintances in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman. The woman, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar, died by suicide in the Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction on November 24. 

During the investigation, it was found that she was living in a live-in relationship with Navin of Narmadapuram and wanted to get married. Later, she came to know that Navin was also in contact with another woman, which led to frequent disputes.

Read Also
MP News: 'We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi'
article-image

Police said both accused put her under continuous mental pressure, and recorded conversations found in her mobile phone increased her stress. Due to this pressure, she took the extreme step, and a case for harassment and related sections has been registered while a search for the accused is underway.

In another case, a woman has filed a complaint against her husband for assault and harassment. The woman, a resident of Kabitkhedi, told police that her husband often talked to another woman on the phone. When she questioned him about it, he became angry, abused her, and assaulted her. She alleged that he attacked her with a metal bangle and injured her, after which police registered a case and began further action..

FPJ Shorts
'Ukraine Sanctions Nearly 700 Vessels Used By Russia To Finance War': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'Ukraine Sanctions Nearly 700 Vessels Used By Russia To Finance War': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025
VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman

Indore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman

Indore News: Fog Management Exercise Conducted At City Airport

Indore News: Fog Management Exercise Conducted At City Airport

Indore News: Declare Foreign Assets To Avoid Hefty Penalty, Says Income-Tax Department

Indore News: Declare Foreign Assets To Avoid Hefty Penalty, Says Income-Tax Department

Indore News: National Lok Adalat Reunites Families

Indore News: National Lok Adalat Reunites Families

MP News: 'We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi'

MP News: 'We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi'