Indore News: Two Booked For Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against two acquaintances in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman. The woman, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar, died by suicide in the Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction on November 24.

During the investigation, it was found that she was living in a live-in relationship with Navin of Narmadapuram and wanted to get married. Later, she came to know that Navin was also in contact with another woman, which led to frequent disputes.

Police said both accused put her under continuous mental pressure, and recorded conversations found in her mobile phone increased her stress. Due to this pressure, she took the extreme step, and a case for harassment and related sections has been registered while a search for the accused is underway.

In another case, a woman has filed a complaint against her husband for assault and harassment. The woman, a resident of Kabitkhedi, told police that her husband often talked to another woman on the phone. When she questioned him about it, he became angry, abused her, and assaulted her. She alleged that he attacked her with a metal bangle and injured her, after which police registered a case and began further action..