 Indore News: Transgender Conflict Case; Sapna Guru’s Bail Plea Rejected
The district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of transgender Sapna Guru, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a case of assault and robbery against fellow transgender Karishma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Indore News: Transgender Conflict Case; Sapna Guru’s Bail Plea Rejected | Representative Image

The district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of transgender Sapna Guru, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a case of assault and robbery against fellow transgender Karishma.

During the hearing, defence counsel argued that Sapna was falsely implicated in the case. It was stated that she was at home at the time of the incident, and CCTV footage of her presence had already been submitted to Police Commissioner on a pen drive. The defence also contended that no incriminating material was seized from her possession.

Complainant’s counsel, advocate Manish Paliwal, objected to the bail request, saying that a valid FIR had been registered and that attempts were being made to threaten and pressurise the complainant into a compromise. Hence, the bail plea should be dismissed.

Additional public prosecutor Yogesh Jaiswal also opposed the bail plea, informing the court that seven criminal cases are already registered against Sapna Guru, which are still under trial. Considering the prosecution’s arguments, the court rejected the bail plea.

As per the FIR filed by Karishma Kushwaha, the incident occurred on the night of October 31 when she was returning home from behind Sayaji Hotel. She alleged that Sapna Guru, Raja Hashmi, and others intercepted her. Sapna reportedly questioned her for leaving their group, while Raja allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded that she hand over her jewellery and cash, saying that since she had joined another guru, their earnings were affected.

Karishma further alleged that after forcibly taking her ornaments and cash, the accused assaulted her and made her sign a blank paper. Later, she was also threatened with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

