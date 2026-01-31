Indore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers and arrested two accused along with their minor associate in the Tukoganj area, police said on Friday. So far, 13 stolen two-wheeler vehicles worth around Rs 14 lakh were also seized from them.

According to DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Vyas, the action was taken as part of a drive to control vehicle theft in the city. During a checking drive in the area, the team of Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav noticed a young man sitting on a motorcycle in an insurance office campus. When they checked the vehicle, they found that it had a fake number plate.

On questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted that he and his partners were involved in stealing vehicles from different areas of the city, including Vijay Nagar, MIG and MG Road. The accused have been identified as Mohti Jinwal, Prashant Marmat, both residents of the Pancham Ki Phel area of the city. Their minor friend was also detained by the police as he also assisted the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly informed the police that the gang members first searched for new and expensive vehicles. After selecting a target, they used to steal the vehicles and park them at isolated places in different parts of the city. Later, they moved the vehicles one by one. Police have arrested the accused and seized 13 stolen motorcycles. Further investigation and legal action are in progress.