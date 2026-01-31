 Indore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes

Indore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes

Indore police arrested two men, Mohti Jinwal and Prashant Marmat, along with a minor associate, for stealing 13 motorcycles worth around Rs 14 lakh. The Tukoganj team seized the bikes, some with fake number plates, after spotting a suspect during a drive. The gang targeted new, expensive vehicles across the city. Investigation and further legal action are ongoing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers and arrested two accused along with their minor associate in the Tukoganj area, police said on Friday. So far, 13 stolen two-wheeler vehicles worth around Rs 14 lakh were also seized from them.

 According to DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Vyas, the action was taken as part of a drive to control vehicle theft in the city. During a checking drive in the area, the team of Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav noticed a young man sitting on a motorcycle in an insurance office campus. When they checked the vehicle, they found that it had a fake number plate.

On questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted that he and his partners were involved in stealing vehicles from different areas of the city, including Vijay Nagar, MIG and MG Road. The accused have been identified as Mohti Jinwal, Prashant Marmat, both residents of the Pancham Ki Phel area of the city. Their minor friend was also detained by the police as he also assisted the accused.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Experts Call For Growth Push, SME Booster And Infrastructure Focus
article-image

During interrogation, the accused allegedly informed the police that the gang members first searched for new and expensive vehicles. After selecting a target, they used to steal the vehicles and park them at isolated places in different parts of the city. Later, they moved the vehicles one by one. Police have arrested the accused and seized 13 stolen motorcycles. Further investigation and legal action are in progress.

FPJ Shorts
Gold, Silver Prices Crash Up To 25% This Week On Profit Booking, Stronger Dollar After Warsh Fed Nomination
Gold, Silver Prices Crash Up To 25% This Week On Profit Booking, Stronger Dollar After Warsh Fed Nomination
Sanju Samson Mania Grips Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, City Adorned With Giant Posters & Banners; Video
Sanju Samson Mania Grips Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, City Adorned With Giant Posters & Banners; Video
NCP(SP) Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati, Amid Preparations Of Sunetra's Swearing-In As Deputy CM In Mumbai
NCP(SP) Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati, Amid Preparations Of Sunetra's Swearing-In As Deputy CM In Mumbai
Epstein Files: Filmmaker & Mother Of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Mentioned In Email
Epstein Files: Filmmaker & Mother Of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Mentioned In Email

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes
Indore News: Three Including Minor Boy Arrested With 13 Stolen Bikes
Madhya Pradesh January 31, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Weather Continues In State; Temperature Drops...
Madhya Pradesh January 31, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Weather Continues In State; Temperature Drops...
Indore News: Railways, IMC To Jointly Resolve Hurdles In Shastri Bridge ROB Project
Indore News: Railways, IMC To Jointly Resolve Hurdles In Shastri Bridge ROB Project
Indore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala...
Indore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala...
Indore USICON Day 2: City Turns Into Hub Of Health And Medical Science
Indore USICON Day 2: City Turns Into Hub Of Health And Medical Science