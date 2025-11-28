Indore News: Thieves Break Into Bank Near Bombay Hospital, Lockers Withstand Bid To Open Them |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a daring break-in around 10.30 pm, unidentified miscreants attempted to commit theft inside a private bank branch on Bombay Hospital Road in the Lasudia area. The thieves cut the shutter lock and entered the bank, trying to break open the lockers. However, due to the bank’s high-security system, they could not steal anything and fled. The incident also involved a young woman.

According to Lasudia police, based on a complaint by branch manager Yash Verma, a case has been registered against unidentified accused. The incident took place on November 22.

The manager told police that the bank’s security guard informed him over the phone that the shutter lock was broken and the shutter was partially open. Upon receiving the alert, the manager and other staff members rushed to the bank.

Inside, they found the cupboards and locker doors open, making it clear that the miscreants had searched the premises. Surprisingly, no cash, documents, or valuables were missing. The police believe the accused were unable to break the high-security locks or may have sensed some disturbance, causing them to flee.

Shutter lock cut using iron rod and cutter

The thieves used a metal cutter and iron bar to break the bank’s main gate lock before searching through cupboards. Documents were found scattered on the floor. The accused also attempted to break open the lockers. Police suspect the thieves either failed to break the high-security locker mechanisms or were afraid someone might approach.

Footage shows a young woman among the thieves

CCTV footage revealed that two people had entered the bank, one of them was a young woman. Both had covered their faces with cloth. The woman stood at the gate keeping watch, while the other suspect tried to break open cupboards and lockers inside the bank.