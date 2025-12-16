Indore News: Soon, City To Dispose Of Dead Animals Scientifically |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is going to soon dispose of dead animals scientifically at a state-of-art-facility at Devguradia trenching ground.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) at the Devguradia trenching ground for establishment of scientific disposal of dead animals, a new fire station and a waste cloth processing plant based on modern technology.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas (December 16), Mayor Bhargav also felicitated retired Army personnel present at the event, acknowledging their service to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said that Indore’s trenching ground has today become one of the most searched and studied sites in the country and even globally. Under the cleanliness abhiyan, Indore has taken waste management to the “next level.” He said the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been successfully implemented on the ground by Indore.

The Mayor said that innovation is Indore’s greatest strength.

‘The city has now moved firmly towards the concept of waste to wealth. Initiatives such as converting unusable clothes into yarn and ensuring environmentally friendly disposal of animal waste will take Indore’s cleanliness standards to a higher level,” the Mayor said.

He urged the concerned agencies to complete all projects within the stipulated timelines and commence production operations in a timely manner.

Modern plant for scientific disposal of dead animals

To ensure environmentally safe and scientific disposal of animal carcasses, a modern technology-based plant is being set up by the Swachh Bharat Mission department. Until now, animal carcasses were buried after preliminary treatment. Under the new system, they will be disposed of through advanced incineration machines. The plant will have a capacity of 1,000 kilograms per batch, with an approved project cost of Rs 3.04 crore. Land has already been allotted to the agency at the Devguradia Trenching Ground. Soil testing and design work have been completed, and construction commenced with the bhoomi pujan.

Waste cloth processing plant

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, IMC has already established several innovative facilities such as Bio-CNG/Methanation plants and Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for effective management of wet and dry waste.

In line with the 3R concept -- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, IMC has set up 3R collection centres in every zone. Large quantities of unusable clothes are collected through these centres and initiatives like the “Wall of Kindness.” To ensure their proper processing and reuse, a waste cloth processing plant is being set up.

The plant will convert unusable clothes into yarn for reuse. It will be established at a cost of Rs 2 crore on a PPP model. The Municipal Corporation will provide land, electricity and civil infrastructure, while earning a revenue of Rs 1.75 lakh per month from the project.

New fire station to strengthen safety measures

To strengthen fire safety arrangements in Indore’s eastern zone, a new fire station will be constructed within the Devguradia Trenching Ground campus. The facility will be built over an area of approximately 10,000 square feet at an estimated cost of Rs 80.71 lakh.

Once operational, the fire station will ensure faster emergency response and improved fire safety for areas along Palda–Nemawar Road and surrounding localities, significantly enhancing public safety in the region.