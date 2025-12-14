Indore News: ‘Shunya Se Shatak’ Event On Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th Birth Anniversary On Dec 21

Indore News: ‘Shunya Se Shatak’ Event On Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th Birth Anniversary On Dec 21 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand programme titled ‘Shunya Se Shatak’ will be organised in Indore on December 21 to mark the 100th birth anniversary year of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event will be attended by the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

This was announced on Wednesday at a press conference organised by the Atal Foundation, where MP Shankar Lalwani and foundation president Mala Vajpayee Tiwari shared details of the programme. They said that various events have been held across the country throughout the year to commemorate Vajpayee’s centenary and the December 21 programme will be the concluding major event.

The programme will be held at Daly College’s auditorium from 3 pm onwards.

As part of the programme, four eminent personalities will be honoured with the Atal Alankaran. Those to be felicitated are noted poet Satyanarayan Sattan, former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatia, former Indian cricket team selection committee member Sanjay Jagdale and Parang Shukla of Sagar.

The event will feature a special rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ by the BSF band. A short film depicting the life and legacy of Vajpayee will also be screened. In addition, the cover page of the third edition of ‘Sada Atal Mahagranth’, a book based on Vajpayee’s life and reminiscences, will be unveiled.