 Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award On Sunday; CM Yadav To Confer The Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award On Sunday; CM Yadav To Confer The Award

Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award On Sunday; CM Yadav To Confer The Award

The programme is being organized by the culture department in collaboration with the district administration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award Today; CM Yadav To Confer The Award |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day prestigious National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony and music evening began here on Saturday, with local artistes giving their performances on day one.

Chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will present the National Lata Mangeshkar Award to music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and famous singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday.

The programme is being organized by the culture department in collaboration with the district administration at the Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in VIP Paraspar Nagar.

Read Also
Indore Online Fraud: Cyber Law & MBA Students Among 9 Held From UP For Duping Retired GM Of Mumbai...
article-image

According to reports, the programme will be presided over by culture, tourism, religious trusts and endowments department minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.

FPJ Shorts
BMC To Deploy 137 Lifeguards Across Mumbai Beaches; Private Agency Tender Floated For 3-Year Contract
BMC To Deploy 137 Lifeguards Across Mumbai Beaches; Private Agency Tender Floated For 3-Year Contract
VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA
VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA
Several IPS Officers Under CBI Lens In Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe
Several IPS Officers Under CBI Lens In Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe
Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs
Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs

On Sunday, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan Loy (Mumbai) will be honoured with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2024 and renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam will be given the award for 2025.

Ankit Tiwari's soulful performance after award show

After the award ceremony, a musical evening will be organized in which playback singer Ankit Tiwari and his team will perform. On the first day of the ceremony, the Lata Mangeshkar Light Music State Level Competition was organized on Saturday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 3-Doctor Panel Conducts Autopsy Of 62-Year-Old British Bizman, Videography Done

Indore News: 3-Doctor Panel Conducts Autopsy Of 62-Year-Old British Bizman, Videography Done

Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award On Sunday; CM Yadav To Confer The...

Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award On Sunday; CM Yadav To Confer The...

Indore News: Digvijaya Singh Stopped From Entering Sheetla Mata Bazaar; Some Traders Protest With...

Indore News: Digvijaya Singh Stopped From Entering Sheetla Mata Bazaar; Some Traders Protest With...

Indore News: Mini-Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Brake Fail, Two Injured

Indore News: Mini-Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Brake Fail, Two Injured

MP News: IIT Indore To Spend ₹625 Cr On Infra Expansion; Foundation Stone Laid For Project

MP News: IIT Indore To Spend ₹625 Cr On Infra Expansion; Foundation Stone Laid For Project