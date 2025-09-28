Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award On Sunday; CM Yadav To Confer The Award

Indore News: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam To Receive Lata Award Today; CM Yadav To Confer The Award |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day prestigious National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony and music evening began here on Saturday, with local artistes giving their performances on day one.

Chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will present the National Lata Mangeshkar Award to music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and famous singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday.

The programme is being organized by the culture department in collaboration with the district administration at the Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in VIP Paraspar Nagar.

According to reports, the programme will be presided over by culture, tourism, religious trusts and endowments department minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.

On Sunday, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan Loy (Mumbai) will be honoured with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2024 and renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam will be given the award for 2025.

Ankit Tiwari's soulful performance after award show

After the award ceremony, a musical evening will be organized in which playback singer Ankit Tiwari and his team will perform. On the first day of the ceremony, the Lata Mangeshkar Light Music State Level Competition was organized on Saturday.