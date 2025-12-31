MP News: Complainant Turns Accused Theft Case In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, a complainant himself was found to be the accused after an intensive investigation by Khetia police. The accused had lodged a complaint at Khetia police station a few days ago, claiming that his pickup vehicle had been stolen from the town.

Inspector Surendra Kanesh formed a special team to trace the vehicle. The police team with the help of CCTV footage and Barwani police cyber cell tracked and recovered the pickup.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the complainant himself had orchestrated the entire theft. The accused was identified as Vinod Waskle (32) a resident of Malgaon. He had reported that his pickup vehicle bearing registration number MP46 ZC 3998 was stolen around 1.30 am on December 25.

Police officials said Vinod’s statements appeared suspicious from the beginning. Further probe revealed that he had taken the vehicle from Khetia to Barwani and then to Mortalai, where he pledged it to a local resident while keeping a spare key with himself.

The police seized the vehicle, arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Khetia police have advised citizens to remain cautious while pledging vehicles and to stay alert in such matters.