MP News: Civic Body’s Electricity Dues Trigger Water Crisis In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The town is facing major water crises after the power company took strict action against the municipal council over unpaid electricity dues amounting to Rs 56 lakh.

The company disconnected power supply to the municipal office which halted administrative work. Power was also cut for six illegal tube well connections operated by the council. This action severely affected the city’s water supply.

According to Power Company Junior Engineer Amit Patidar, illegal tube wells were found at Babaji ki Bawdi, Barod Road, Housing Board Colony, Shiv Dham Colony and Arihant Colony. Power was disconnected after inspections, terming it as a clear case of electricity theft.

Ward No 12 suffered the worst as Babaji ki Bawdi’s water supply was completely stopped. Ikred by the negligence of municipal council, residents staged protest outside the municipal office and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the SDM, to the tehsildar. They demanded immediate restoration of water supply.

Local leaders criticised the municipal council for negligence, while council representatives accused the power company of arbitrary billing.