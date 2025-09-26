 Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run

Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run

Police arrested an individual in connection with the shooting of a builder in Mahalaxmi Nagar under Lasudia police station limits, while his two accomplices are still at large

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested an individual in connection with the shooting of a builder in Mahalaxmi Nagar under Lasudia police station limits, while his two accomplices are still at large, police said on Thursday.

The accused, along with his accomplices, had thrown chilli powder in the victim’s eyes before firing three bullets at him.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when complainant Manoj Nagar (50), a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, was returning home in his XUV car.

Read Also
Indore News: IMC Mayor, Commissioner Lead ‘One Day–One Hour Shramdaan’ Drive
article-image

A white car coming from the wrong side rammed into his vehicle. When he stepped out, a man in the car threw chilli powder into his eyes, after which another man wearing a helmet fired three bullets, hitting his arms and abdomen. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Upholds Landlord’s Bona Fide Requirement, Restores Eviction Order For Deonar Shop
Bombay HC Upholds Landlord’s Bona Fide Requirement, Restores Eviction Order For Deonar Shop
Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions
Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions
Mumbai News: EOW Files 10,526-Page Chargesheet In ₹58 Crore NSCI Embezzlement Case; President, Consultants Named As Accused
Mumbai News: EOW Files 10,526-Page Chargesheet In ₹58 Crore NSCI Embezzlement Case; President, Consultants Named As Accused
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud

Based on CCTV footage and other technical assistance, police identified Vinay alias Sonu Rathore as the mastermind behind the crime. Within 18 hours, police arrested his accomplice, Aman alias Pushpendra Thakur of Manglia. He allegedly confessed to blocking the victim’s car with an accomplice and throwing chilli powder before Vinay opened fire.

Search is on for absconding accused Vinay alias Sonu Rathore and Yuvraj alias Raj Baccha, both residents of Tapeshwari Bagh, Khajrana. A reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced for their arrest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run

Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run

Indore News: Alert Traffic Cop Stops Truck Being Driven By Drunk Driver

Indore News: Alert Traffic Cop Stops Truck Being Driven By Drunk Driver

Indore News: Congress Protest Against Stopping Pensions, Free Rations To Beneficiaries

Indore News: Congress Protest Against Stopping Pensions, Free Rations To Beneficiaries

Indore News: Preparations For Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Roll Reviewed

Indore News: Preparations For Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Roll Reviewed

MP Human Rights Commission To Remain Vacant After Acting Chairman Rajiv Tandon’s Tenure Ends On...

MP Human Rights Commission To Remain Vacant After Acting Chairman Rajiv Tandon’s Tenure Ends On...