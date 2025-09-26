Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested an individual in connection with the shooting of a builder in Mahalaxmi Nagar under Lasudia police station limits, while his two accomplices are still at large, police said on Thursday.

The accused, along with his accomplices, had thrown chilli powder in the victim’s eyes before firing three bullets at him.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when complainant Manoj Nagar (50), a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, was returning home in his XUV car.

A white car coming from the wrong side rammed into his vehicle. When he stepped out, a man in the car threw chilli powder into his eyes, after which another man wearing a helmet fired three bullets, hitting his arms and abdomen. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Based on CCTV footage and other technical assistance, police identified Vinay alias Sonu Rathore as the mastermind behind the crime. Within 18 hours, police arrested his accomplice, Aman alias Pushpendra Thakur of Manglia. He allegedly confessed to blocking the victim’s car with an accomplice and throwing chilli powder before Vinay opened fire.

Search is on for absconding accused Vinay alias Sonu Rathore and Yuvraj alias Raj Baccha, both residents of Tapeshwari Bagh, Khajrana. A reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced for their arrest.