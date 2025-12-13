 Indore News: National Lok Adalat Reunites Families
Indore News: National Lok Adalat Reunites Families

Year’s final National LokAdalat was held on Saturday at the Indore Family Court, where four benches took up cases, offering speedy relief and reconciliation to families. The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Principal Judge Dhirendra Singh, Additional Principal Judge Rakesh Kumar Jain, Third Additional Principal Judge Tajinder Singh Ajmani, and Second Additional Principal Judge Suresh Kumar Chaubey

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The year’s final National LokAdalat was held on Saturday at the Indore Family Court, where four benches took up cases, offering speedy relief and reconciliation to families. The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Principal Judge Dhirendra Singh, Additional Principal Judge Rakesh Kumar Jain, Third Additional Principal Judge Tajinder Singh Ajmani, and Second Additional Principal Judge Suresh Kumar Chaubey.

Judges, advocates, court staff and employees participated actively in the proceedings. Advocates Pramod Joshi, Jitendra Singh Thakur, Pranay Sharma, Dinesh Singh Tomar, PreetiMehna, Vijay Rathore, and others extended notable cooperation in resolving disputes amicably.

A total of 210 cases were listed before the four benches, of which 102 were disposed of through mutual compromise with consent of both parties. Significantly, in around 10 matrimonial disputes, couples reunited after counselling and court guidance, choosing to resume marital life together. The information was shared by Family Court Nazir Rakesh Gupta.

In one case before the bench of Judge Suresh Kumar Chaubey, a maintenance dispute filed in 2022 was resolved. Married in 2019 with no children, the couple had faced serious issues due to the husband’s addiction and domestic disputes. After prolonged counselling, the husband admitted his mistakes and assured responsible behaviour. The couple mutually agreed to resume marital life, leading to disposal of the case.

In another matter before Judge Tajinder Singh Ajmani, a divorce petition filed in 2025 was amicably settled. Married in 2021 and parents to a three-year-old son, continuous disputes had forced the wife to return to her parental home. During counselling, the court highlighted the child’s future and shared responsibilities, following which both spouses agreed to reunite with their son.

Similarly, a maintenance case pending since 2024 was resolved before Additional Principal Judge Rakesh Kumar Jain. Married in 2010, the couple has a six-year-old daughter and had been living separately due to prolonged disputes. Multiple reconciliation sessions helped rebuild understanding, and during the LokAdalat both parties agreed to reunite and withdraw the case.

Lesson for budding advocates

Students from a college visited the LokAdalat at the District Court to understand the importance of speedy and cost-effective justice through alternative dispute resolution. The visit was organised by Dinesh Maheshwari and Advocate Pooja Khetrapal, who guided students on functioning of LokAdalats, their role in reducing the burden on regular courts, and promoting amicable settlements.

