 Indore News: Narmada Sahitya Manthan From January 30 To February 1
Abhay Mahajan, national secretary of the Deendayal Research Institute, will discuss the topic 'India's Rise from the Villages.' On the same day, senior litterateur Buddhinath Mishra will speak on the topic 'Everything is in Words,' and Anurag Sharma of Infinity Foundation will speak on the topic 'Dreams of Young India.'

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fifth edition of the annual literary festival of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa, ‘Narmada Sahitya Manthan’, is being organized in the city from January 30 to February 1st. More than 30 intellectuals and literary giants will participate in the festival.

Certain books will also be release during the three-day literature festival.

Indore News: DAVV To Confer Medals For Best All-Round Student & Best NCC Cadet-Convocation On...
article-image

Shrirang Pendarkar , coordinator of the literature festival, informed here on Saturday that the objective of this literary festival is to stimulate intellectual discourse on various aspects of social life and to create ideological awareness in society.

In the inaugural session, Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Arlekar, will deliver a lecture on the topic 'The Foundation of India's Rise: Self-Awareness'. In the next session on the first day, Dr. Purnendu Saxena, the Madhya Kshetra sanghchalak of the RSS, will speak on the topic 'Future India and Us.'

Abhay Mahajan, national secretary of Deendayal Research Institute, will discuss the topic 'India's Rise from the Villages'. On the same day, senior litterateur Buddhinath Mishra will speak on the topic 'Everything is in Words', and Anurag Sharma of Infinity Foundation will speak on the topic 'Dreams of Young India'.

In the evening session, acharya Mithilesh Sharan Nandini will deliver a discourse on the topic 'The Beginning of India's Rise: Ayodhya'. On the same day, Aaj Tak journalist Vishnu Sharma will speak on the topic 'The Sangh and Media Narrative'.

On the second day of the festival, in the first session, Ashok Jamnani will interact with Prahlad Patel, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Singhai, Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya University, and Om Dwivedi on the topic 'Narmada, May You Keep Flowing'.

A book fair will also be organized as part of the festival. where books from renowned publishers of the country will be available. The exhibition and book fair based on India's rise will be inaugurated on the first day, January 30th, at 9:00 AM.

