 MP News: Students Get A Peek Into Nature’s Wonders At Dharikotla In Mundi
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Anubhuti training and awareness Camp was organised at the Dharikotla Eco-Tourism Area under the Mundi General Forest Range where students were educated about forests, biodiversity and planet-friendly practices. 

Following the guidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board, Bhopal, the camp was organised on Friday and Saturday. A total of 120 students participated in the programme. Students were introduced to the Anubhuti initiative. Educational kits, including books, herbal kits, caps, pens and pencils were distributed.

The students were taken on a nature trail, where they were informed about forests, wildlife, biodiversity, ecosystem balance and forest fire awareness. Under Mission LiFE, emphasis was laid on pro-planet people practices and avoiding single-use plastic. 

The students enjoyed activities like bird watching and identifying tree species while learning about eco-friendly practices like making cloth bags and using leaf plates while eating.

A quiz competition was organised, and the winners were awarded certificates. The program concluded with a pledge on forest and wildlife conservation in the presence of officials and public representatives.

The program was held under the direction of Divisional Forest Officer Khandwa Rakesh Kumar Damor, with guidance from Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Punasa Mansingh Kharadi and Forest Range Officer Mundi General Rajendra Singh Nargesh.

The camp was conducted in the presence of trainer Mukesh Kumar Rathore (Retired Assistant Conservator of Forests), Anubhuti motivators and forest staff. 

