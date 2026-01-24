 MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria In Jhabua

MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria In Jhabua

Highlighting government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Vivah Yojana, she said these schemes are strengthening girls socially and economically. She also urged girls to remain health-conscious, cyber-aware, and confident while using technology.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria stated that education, self-reliance, confidence and equal opportunities were the foundation of women-led development. 

She was speaking at a district-level programme organised in Jhabua on Saturday to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Addressing the gathering, Bhuria said the National Girl Child Day is not merely a celebration but a reminder of society’s responsibility towards empowering daughters. 

Highlighting government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Vivah Yojana, she said these schemes are strengthening girls socially and economically. She also urged girls to remain health-conscious, cyber-aware and confident while using technology.

FPJ Shorts
EXCLUSIVE! The 50 Is Indian Version Of Squid Game? Influencer Dushyant Kukreja Says 'I'll Trust No One & Play Solo'
EXCLUSIVE! The 50 Is Indian Version Of Squid Game? Influencer Dushyant Kukreja Says 'I'll Trust No One & Play Solo'
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February

Collector Neha Meena encouraged girls to overcome fear and self-doubt through continuous effort and discipline. She stressed financial independence, self-defence and communication skills as essential life tools. 

A nine-year-old girl was specially appreciated for representing the district at a state-level sports event.

The programme featured a self-defence demonstration, a street play on child marriage awareness, cultural performances and presentations by girls on education and innovation.

Girls excelling in sports were honoured with cash prizes, certificates and trophies. Senior officials, Women and Child Development staff and a large number of girls were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala...
MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala...
Indore News: Narmada Sahitya Manthan From January 30 To February 1
Indore News: Narmada Sahitya Manthan From January 30 To February 1
MP News: Students Get A Peek Into Nature’s Wonders At Dharikotla In Mundi
MP News: Students Get A Peek Into Nature’s Wonders At Dharikotla In Mundi
Indore News: Vishwakarma Awards 2025, Where Student Ideas Turned Real
Indore News: Vishwakarma Awards 2025, Where Student Ideas Turned Real
Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden
Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden