MP News: Education, Self-Reliance Foundation Of Women-Led Development, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria stated that education, self-reliance, confidence and equal opportunities were the foundation of women-led development.

She was speaking at a district-level programme organised in Jhabua on Saturday to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Addressing the gathering, Bhuria said the National Girl Child Day is not merely a celebration but a reminder of society’s responsibility towards empowering daughters.

Highlighting government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Vivah Yojana, she said these schemes are strengthening girls socially and economically. She also urged girls to remain health-conscious, cyber-aware and confident while using technology.

Collector Neha Meena encouraged girls to overcome fear and self-doubt through continuous effort and discipline. She stressed financial independence, self-defence and communication skills as essential life tools.

A nine-year-old girl was specially appreciated for representing the district at a state-level sports event.

The programme featured a self-defence demonstration, a street play on child marriage awareness, cultural performances and presentations by girls on education and innovation.

Girls excelling in sports were honoured with cash prizes, certificates and trophies. Senior officials, Women and Child Development staff and a large number of girls were present.