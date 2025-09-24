 Indore News: Muslim Shopkeepers, Staff March Against BJP MLA Son Eklavya’s Remarks
Carrying placards, Muslim shopkeepers and workers marched from Bajaj Khana Chowk to Rajwada, raising their voices against what they called “an attempt to target them solely because of their religion"

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim traders on Wednesday staged a protest march against BJP MLA Malini Gaud’s son, Eklavya Singh Gaud, days after he allegedly warned shopkeepers of Sheetlamata Bazaar to remove Muslim employees from their establishments.

Carrying placards, Muslim shopkeepers and workers marched from Bajaj Khana Chowk to Rajwada, raising their voices against what they called “an attempt to target them solely because of their religion.”

“We are Hindustani and have been doing business here for decades,” said trader Mohammad Gulzar during the protest. “Business should be seen as business, not through a political lens. We have lived here peacefully for 30–35 years without complaints, yet we are being pushed out just because we are Muslims,” he added.

The controversy began after Gaud, during a meeting with Shetlamata Market Association members on August 18, allegedly told traders to dismiss their Muslim employees within a month, claiming the need to “protect the market from jihadi mentality.”

He warned that the Hind Rakshak Samit would take direct action if the directive was not followed.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress. City Congress chief Chintu Chouksey submitted a memorandum demanding an FIR and strict action against Gaud, alleging that his statement was an attempt to disturb communal harmony in Indore.

The traders participating in Wednesday’s march echoed similar concerns, stressing that they wanted to continue their businesses peacefully. “Our only fault is that we are Muslims,” one protester said.

