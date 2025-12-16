Indore News: Missing Woman, Son Found Dead In Narmada After 5 Days | CCTV Footage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old son, who went missing from Krishnabagh Colony in Indore, have been recovered from Narmada River in Khandwa district on the fifth day of their disappearance.

According to Khajrana police, the woman, identified as Priyanka Chourasia (40), left her home on December 11 without informing anyone. She was accompanied by her four children, Aaryan (6), Himanshi (2), Priyansh (5), and Chiku (6 months). Her husband Sunderlal Chaurasia, lodged a missing persons complaint at Khajrana police station on December 11th.

Mortakka police outpost in-charge Lakhan Dabar said that on Tuesday morning, the police received information that the bodies of a woman and a child were lying near the Narmada River New Bridge, approximately 100 metres apart from each other. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and identified the bodies as those of Priyanka and her son Priyansh. These bodies were found about 2 kilometres away from where the infant's body was found on Monday.

Two children rescued on Sunday

On Sunday, Priyanka was seen having a meal with her four children at a hotel in Mortakka area. Later, the five were spotted near Mortakka Bridge on the Narmada River.

By Sunday evening, passersby found Aryan and Himanshi standing alone on the same bridge and alerted the police. During questioning, the children told police that their mother had told them she was going to relieve herself and had asked them to wait there. "Our mother took Chiku and Priyansh with her. We kept standing there, but she did not return for a long time," the children told the police.

On Monday morning, the body of six-month-old Chiku was recovered from the Narmada River. The infant's body was found in a mutilated state, having been partially eaten by dogs.

Woman might have jumped from the bridge with children

Preliminary investigation suggested that Priyanka might have jumped along with her two children from the bridge where she was last spotted with her four children.

Sunderlal informed the police that his wife was mentally unwell and had left home with the children without informing the family.

SI Dabar said the police initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. They conducted a post-mortem of all three deceased and handed over the bodies to their family.

Left mobile and switched off CCTV before leaving

Priyanka’s husband, Sundarlal, told media persons that she left the house on December 11 after leaving her mobile phone behind and switching off the CCTV installed at the house. Initially, he thought she might have gone to a relative’s house with the children, but when she did not return till evening, he got anxious and called all his relatives, only to be told that she had not come there.