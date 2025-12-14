 Indore News: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bottles, Burn Paan Shop Over Old Enmity
Two miscreants allegedly threw several petrol-filled bottles into a betel (paan) shop along with a burning stick which resulted in a fire that engulfed the shop, while the shopkeeper was inside, reportedly over an old enmity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
The incident occurred near the Bypass Road under the Kanadiya police station limits around 5:30 pm on Saturday. A case was registered against two persons for their criminal act. Police said the shopkeeper Deepak Chaurasia, who is a resident of Sarv Sampann Nagar, was able to escape from a small gate at the back of the shop. 

According to police, the accused Karan Yadav of Pardeshipura and his accomplice allegedly attacked the shop over an old enmity. A case under sections 287, 296(a), 326(f), 351(2) of BNS was filed against them.

Police said that around three months ago Yadav, who worked at a wine shop nearby, had asked Chaurasia to give him cigarettes and tobacco on credit. When Chaurasia refused, the accused allegedly assaulted him and attempted to vandalise the shop.

A police complaint was lodged at the time but no action was taken against Yadav. 

Yadav returned on Saturday evening and along with an accomplice allegedly threw eight to 10 petrol-filled bottles inside the shop. They reportedly also threw a burning stick which set the shop ablaze.

“Before I could understand anything, the entire shop was engulfed in flames. I escaped through a small back gate and tried to douse the fire with water, but the shop was completely destroyed,” Chaurasia said.

Previous attempts to damage the shop

Chaurasia alleged that around 15 days ago, Yadav and his accomplices had tried to overturn the  stall at night and damaged it. They also lit a wooden stick and threw it towards the shop that

night, he  added. Chaurasia also claimed that around three months ago, Yadav had attacked him with a blade.

Shopkeeper claims police refused to register attempt-to-murder case

Chaurasia also said that he had submitted CCTV footage of the incident showing the accused throwing petrol-filled bottles and attempting to kill him. However, when he asked the police to register a case of attempted murder, they allegedly refused saying they would decide which sections were to be applied.

