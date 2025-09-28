Indore News: Mini-Truck Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Brake Fail, Two Injured | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mini-truck rammed into multiple vehicles after its brake failed, leaving two persons injured in Raoji Bazar police station limits on Saturday evening. The police seized the truck and detained the driver who was not found under the influence of liquor.

According to the police, the mini-truck (registration number MP13 GB 6446) rammed into multiple vehicles while descending from Loha Mandi Bridge.

The driver, identified as Mangal Kevat (25), a resident of Sanwer Bypass first hit a loading rickshaw, then two motorcycles and finally a scooter. A young woman riding the scooter sustained injuries in the collision. Another woman was also injured and both were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Monika Solanki (27), a resident of Malviya Nagar and Sharmila Patel (28), a resident of Old Palasia.

Police immediately took the driver into custody. During questioning, he claimed that the vehicle’s brakes had failed, leading to the accident. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle has been seized while a mechanical inspection has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap. Police said interrogation of the driver was underway. This is the second time this month that a recklessly driven vehicle has caused harm to people.