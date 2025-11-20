Indore News: Metro Damages Service Road, IMC Imposes Penalty |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Metro construction activities have damaged and dug up two-sided service lanes from Bypass to Khajrana Square. According to officials, the Indore Municipal Corporation had earlier built these roads investing significant funds, prompting the municipal body to impose penalty on the Metro authorities.

When the corporation floated a tender for repairs, it was revealed that the restoration cost exceeded four times the penalty amount, reaching Rs 2.65 crore. The corporation has now demanded that the Metro project reimburse the remaining amount as well.

During a field inspection conducted on Wednesday, Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reviewed ongoing works of the Metro and various other civic projects along with officials from the Municipal Corporation, PWD, and utility departments. Several lapses surfaced during the visit, including the damaging of a fully constructed service road at Khajrana Square.

The inspection further revealed that the Metro s underground and elevated construction work has caused road damage in multiple areas. Instead of restoring the roads with durable panel flooring, temporary layers of crushed stone and debris were placed. This has resulted in frequent traffic jams and inconvenience to local residents.

Read Also MP News: Two Naxal Groups Suspected In Killing Of Inspector Ashish Sharma

Metro MD inspects metro work

The managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) Krishna Chaitanya, conducted an inspection of the Indore Metro’s Super Corridor–Airport Priority Corridor on Thursday. On the first day, he chaired a review meeting at the Gandhi Nagar Metro office, where officials from all major departments and contractors presented updates on project progress.

During the meeting, he instructed teams to maintain quality, ensure safety, and expedite work so that Indore can soon receive a reliable, modern and eco-friendly public transport system.

The following day, Chaitanya carried out an extensive on-site inspection of Corridor-2, beginning from Malwa Mill Square and covering nearly 11 kilometres. He examined the ongoing work at Vijaynagar, Meghdut Garden, Bapat Square, LIG Square, Chandragupta Square and Malwa Mill stations.

Officials briefed him about structural progress, station finishing, installation of lifts and escalators, entry-exit arrangements, concourse development, signalling preparations and readiness of the control room. He also oversaw trolley trials along the corridor, assessing the alignment and overall preparedness of the route.

The inspected stations fall under the crucial SC-03 package, which will play a key role in enabling the first operations of the priority corridor. Senior engineers, consultants and Metro staff accompanied the MD during the visit.

According to MPMRCL, the detailed inspection and meetings will help accelerate decision-making and strengthen monitoring as the project moves closer to trial runs and commissioning.