Indore News: Man Beheaded As Train Runs Over Him Near Railway Station | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was crushed to death after a train ran over him near Platform No. 4 of the city's railway station on Wednesday evening.

The impact of the accident was so severe that his body was cut into two-piece, beheading his face.

GRP police station in-charge Rashmi Patidar said that the deceased was identified as Ramkumar Kurmi, a native of Lalitpur, UP who was residing in Nandbagh Colony. Prima facie, it is believed to be an accident when Ramkumar came in contact with the moving train. GRP staff including constable Chetan Narwale reached the spot and recovered the body.

His family members said that Ramkumar worked as a help in a shop and was residing in Indore for the past two-years. He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Engineering student dies after being run over by truck, dragged several feet

A speeding truck ran over a 19-year-old engineering student on Nemawar Bridge and dragged her several feet, killing her on the spot. The accident occurred under Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Lahar (19), daughter of Shashank Shrivastava, a resident of Sampat Hills, Bicholi Mardana. She was pursuing engineering at Medicaps College. Lahar was on her way to college on her scooter when the accident took place at around 11 am.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding truck hit her from behind and dragged her several feet. By the time the truck was stopped, she had succumbed to her injuries.

Locals said that they pulled the driver out and seized the truck keys. However, taking advantage of the crowd, he used a spare key to restart the truck and fled. The police began a search for the errant driver and sent the body for autopsy.