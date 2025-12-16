Indore News: Man Arrested With ₹1.08 Lakh Liquor Kept In Car

Indore News: Man Arrested With ₹1 Lakh Liquor Kept In Car | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man while he was carrying liquor worth Rs 1.08 lakh in a car in the Annapurna area, police said on Tuesday. His car was also seized, and the accused is being questioned about other people involved in supplying liquor illegally.

Annapurna police station in charge Ajay Nair said that the accused Vijay Rathore is a resident of Dhar district.

The police team was conducting vehicle checking at Chanakyapuri Square on Monday night. During vehicle checking, a car was seen coming at high speed from the Chhoti Uthram side. When the officials tried to stop, the driver tried to escape after seeing the police, but the team stopped the car using a barricade.

During a search, police found 19 boxes of country-made liquor and foreign liquor hidden in the boot. The total quantity seized was 176.28 litres, with an estimated value of Rs 108 lakh.

When questioned, the driver failed to produce any valid license or permit for transporting liquor. A case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the Excise Act, and further action is being taken against the accused. Police are also investigating to identify other people involved in this liquor supply network.