Indore News: IPC–DAVV Conference Advances Efforts To Enhance Drug Quality |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day national conference jointly organized by the Pharmacy Study Centre of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) concluded on Tuesday at the computer science department auditorium, DAVV here.

The event brought together officials of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies and students from pharmacy colleges across central India for an intensive discussion on drug quality, patient safety and national regulatory standards.

Chief guest Dr V. Kalaiselvan, secretary and scientist, IPC Ghaziabad, emphasized the critical role of the Indian Pharmacopoeia in maintaining the quality of medicines manufactured, sold and consumed in the country. He highlighted that IPC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, set these standards, published the Indian Pharmacopoeia and oversaw patient safety through the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India.

Vice-chancellor Dr. Rakesh Singhai expressed satisfaction that DAVV hosted a conference of national importance and urged students to stay aligned with evolving pharmaceutical standards. Senior IPC officials elaborated on the framework of drug-standard formulation in India, while CDSCO Deputy Drugs Controller Dr. Gaurav Kumar led a panel discussion on regulatory compliance and quality control.

Representatives from small-scale drug manufacturing units, including Dr. Darshan Kataria, Dr Anil Kharia, Ajay Dasondhi, Anil Sabharwal and Prashant Singh, also participated. The conference successfully strengthened collaboration between industry, regulatory bodies and academia, advancing efforts to enhance drug quality and patient safety in central India.