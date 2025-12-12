Indore News: Inter-State Burglar Arrested With Stolen Valuables Worth ₹ 7.5 Lakh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested an interstate burglar and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh from his possession, police said on Friday.

DCP (zone-3) Rajesh Vyas informed the media persons that following a tip-off, a team led by Palasia police station in charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi arrested the accused named Abdul Rashid, also known as Talwarsingh, an inter-state and notorious burglar involved in many serious crimes. Rashid is a hardened criminal with more than 100 cases of theft, murder, attempted murder and other serious offenses registered against him in MP and Maharashtra.

He had been absconding in many cases, and several warrants had already been issued against him. The teams had to examine around 800 CCTVs from different angles and deployed informers in various areas. Based on this information, the suspect was identified and he was later arrested.

During questioning, Rashid allegedly admitted that he had come to the city for some work and had stolen a bike from the Tilak Nagar area a few days ago. On December 3, he used the same bike to reach a flat in Geeta Nagar. He broke the lock using tools and stole gold and silver ornaments kept inside a cupboard. He informed the police that he was addicted to drugs and often targeted empty houses.

Police records revealed that he had earlier been involved in four cases in the Palasia area alone, and dozens more in other police station areas in the city. Investigators so far traced around 60 criminal cases against him in MP and Maharashtra and information about more than 40 additional cases is still being collected.

A striking detail about him is the reason behind his nickname Talwarsingh. Many years ago, while living in Akola district, he tried to build his dominance in the criminal world. During that time, he killed a man by slashing his neck with a sword and then walked into the police station carrying the victim’s head. This incident created fear across the region and led to him being known as Talwarsingh.

The police have taken him into custody and further action is being taken against him based on the investigation.