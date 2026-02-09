Indore News: Indore Youth De-Addiction Awareness Walk Sets World Record | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth De-Addiction Awareness Walk (Youth Walk–2026) held in Indore has created history by registering its name in the World Book of Records (London).

Organized on Sunday, the event witnessed participation from nearly 10,000 youths, making it a world record in the field of anti-drug public awareness.

The approximately 3-kilometer-long walk began at 9 am from Nehru Stadium. According to the event organiser Rudraksh Golu Shukla, the initiative aimed to keep youths away from drug abuse, motivate them toward positive activities and spread awareness across society.

Organisers claimed that thousands of people were part of the Youth Walk.

The programme was attended by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Malwa Province Organisation secretary Khagendra Bhargava, BJP MLA Golu Shukla and several other distinguished guests. Addressing the gathering, Bhargava stated that nearly 50 per cent of India’s population is youth, and due to this strength, international forces are allegedly conspiring to weaken the nation by pushing young people toward drug addiction.

He urged youths to stay away from drugs and actively contribute to nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, Golu Shukla said that today’s youth are the country’s greatest strength, and if they move in the right direction, no one can stop India from becoming a Vishwaguru (global leader). He praised Rudraksh Shukla’s efforts, saying such initiatives play a vital role in bringing positive change in society.

According to organisers, around 25,000 youths registered for the event. Participants were provided T-shirts and caps at the venue. The walk route started from Nehru Stadium and passed through GPO, Chhawani, Madhu Milan, MY Hospital and Shivaji Vatika, before concluding at Nehru Stadium. Youths from various schools, colleges, and academies took part enthusiastically in the programme.