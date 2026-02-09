 Indore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads

Indore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads

As per data from the Transport Department, the city has 922 luxury cars priced at one crore rupees or more. What stands out is that the number is growing every year, clearly showing a steady rise in demand for high-end vehicles. Automobile experts say that luxury cars were earlier bought mainly for status, but buyers now focus more on comfort, advanced safety systems and modern technology.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is rapidly changing its image on the national map. Along with being known for cleanliness, food and trade, the city is now emerging as a major center for luxury cars in the state.

Cars worth crores of rupees, which were once mostly associated with major metropolitan cities, are now regularly seen on city roads. At present, 922 such luxury vehicles are registered in the city, generating revenue worth crores for the government.

Read Also
Indore News: Severe Overcrowding Plagues 148-Year-Old Central Jail
article-image

status, but buyers now focus more on comfort, advanced safety systems and modern technology.

People from the business community, the real estate sector, IT professionals and young entrepreneurs are driving this trend. The city’s rising per capita income, improved road network and better connectivity have further boosted the demand for luxury cars.

FPJ Shorts
Sergio Gor Thanks President Donald Trump After Message Wishing Luck To USA Cricket Team At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Sergio Gor Thanks President Donald Trump After Message Wishing Luck To USA Cricket Team At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Who Is Tanvi Gadkari? Actress Went Viral For Dancing During IND Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Clash At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai - VIDEO
Who Is Tanvi Gadkari? Actress Went Viral For Dancing During IND Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Clash At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai - VIDEO
FPJ Face To Face: 'Gen Z Rejects Concrete Hotels As 60% Of Maharashtra’s Tourists Now Seek Authentic Local Experiences,' Says State's Tourism Director Dr BN Patil
FPJ Face To Face: 'Gen Z Rejects Concrete Hotels As 60% Of Maharashtra’s Tourists Now Seek Authentic Local Experiences,' Says State's Tourism Director Dr BN Patil
Dhakshineswar Suresh Emerges As India’s New Davis Cup Hero With Decisive Win Over Netherlands
Dhakshineswar Suresh Emerges As India’s New Davis Cup Hero With Decisive Win Over Netherlands

Indore now has premium showrooms, exclusive service centres and customization facilities, which have made it easier for buyers to purchase and maintain expensive vehicles locally instead of going to bigger cities.

According to Transport Department officials, around 420 luxury cars priced up to one crore rupees are registered in the city. Vehicles priced between one and two crore rupees are close to 325 in number, while nearly 175 cars worth more than two crore rupees are also registered in the city. This is the highest number for any city in Madhya Pradesh, underlining Indore’s strong economic position.

The city has registrations of some of the world’s most expensive automobile brands. These include Italy’s Lamborghini and Ferrari, the UK-made Rolls Royce and Bentley, America’s Hummer and other premium brands like Porsche, BMW, Mini Cooper, Audi and Range Rover. The city also has luxury electric cars along with ultra-premium models.

The growing number of high-end cars on city roads reflects the city’s changing lifestyle and rising aspirations. Its status as the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh is being seen as the key reason behind the fast growth of the luxury car market in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads
Indore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads
MP News: 423 Eye Patients Treated Under Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan
MP News: 423 Eye Patients Treated Under Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan
Indore News: Indore Physiotherapist Earns National Recognition For Service
Indore News: Indore Physiotherapist Earns National Recognition For Service
MP News: Family Blocks Road After Teenage Girl Ends Life In Neemuch
MP News: Family Blocks Road After Teenage Girl Ends Life In Neemuch
MP News: Four Members Of Multani Gang Held For Garlic Theft
MP News: Four Members Of Multani Gang Held For Garlic Theft