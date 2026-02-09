Indore News: 922 Crore-Plus Cars Roll On Indore Roads | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is rapidly changing its image on the national map. Along with being known for cleanliness, food and trade, the city is now emerging as a major center for luxury cars in the state.

Cars worth crores of rupees, which were once mostly associated with major metropolitan cities, are now regularly seen on city roads. At present, 922 such luxury vehicles are registered in the city, generating revenue worth crores for the government.

People from the business community, the real estate sector, IT professionals and young entrepreneurs are driving this trend. The city’s rising per capita income, improved road network and better connectivity have further boosted the demand for luxury cars.

Indore now has premium showrooms, exclusive service centres and customization facilities, which have made it easier for buyers to purchase and maintain expensive vehicles locally instead of going to bigger cities.

According to Transport Department officials, around 420 luxury cars priced up to one crore rupees are registered in the city. Vehicles priced between one and two crore rupees are close to 325 in number, while nearly 175 cars worth more than two crore rupees are also registered in the city. This is the highest number for any city in Madhya Pradesh, underlining Indore’s strong economic position.

The city has registrations of some of the world’s most expensive automobile brands. These include Italy’s Lamborghini and Ferrari, the UK-made Rolls Royce and Bentley, America’s Hummer and other premium brands like Porsche, BMW, Mini Cooper, Audi and Range Rover. The city also has luxury electric cars along with ultra-premium models.

The growing number of high-end cars on city roads reflects the city’s changing lifestyle and rising aspirations. Its status as the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh is being seen as the key reason behind the fast growth of the luxury car market in the city.