Indore News: Severe Overcrowding Plagues 148-Year-Old Central Jail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s population has risen over time and so has the number of inmates in the Central Jail. Currently, the facility houses over 2,200 inmates nearly double its sanctioned capacity of 1,280, highlighting severe overcrowding, jail authorities say.

The prison functions within an old complex constructed in 1877, spanning a total area of 13.60 acres.

Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said that of the total inmates, over 700 are under-trial prisoners, while the remaining are convicted. “A total of 1,357 inmates are serving sentences for serious offences. Additionally, three children born inside the jail are currently living there with their mothers.

Special care, including crèche facilities and other essential arrangements, has been made for their upbringing,” Superintendent Sonkar added.

At present, the jail has 34 barracks. Some were constructed during the British era, while others are modern additions. Approximately 90 inmates reside in the larger barracks, while the smaller ones house around 40.

To manage the rising population, the jail administration has proposed the construction of seven new barracks, which are expected to be completed by March.

New central jail is under construction to remove severe overcrowding

To address security concerns and remove severe overcrowding, a new central jail is currently under construction on Sanwer Road. Spanning 51 acres, this modern facility is designed to house 3,041 inmates. The project aims to provide more than just security; it will feature a range of modern amenities, including a school, an open-air theater, and specialised high-security egg-shaped cells for solitary confinement.

Two doctors for over 2,200 inmates

Two doctors have been appointed to oversee inmate healthcare and those with serious medical conditions are referred to Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital for advanced treatment. For family communication, undertrial inmates are allowed two phone calls per week, while convicted prisoners are permitted one. Additionally, family members may meet inmates in person at designated intervals.

Jail operations: From sunrise to sunset

The jail premises open for inmates at sunrise and close at sunset, signalled by an alarm. The day begins with time for personal needs, followed by one hour of meditation. The daily schedule includes tea and breakfast at 8:00 am, lunch at 10:30 am, high tea at 3:30 pm, and dinner between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm. Authorities stated that food is provided according to the diet chart prescribed in the Jail Manual.

Water supply is reportedly sufficient, with inmates receiving water via the Narmada pipeline according to their wards. For nighttime needs, water is stored in plastic containers. Each barrack is equipped with two toilets for use after the barracks are locked for the night.

Vocational training and labour

When new inmates arrive, they are categorised according to their professional skills. Convicted inmates are permitted to work in the prison factory, whereas undertrials are not. Inmates engage in various activities, including tailoring, weaving, barbering, cooking, printing, furniture making, and the manufacturing of steel utensils, carpets, iron goods, blankets, and spices.

Inmates receive training before their assignments and are paid daily wages. Indore Central Jail is notable for being the first in Central India to introduce a handloom unit for women, alongside spice and steel utensil units.

Force of 250 for security

Security arrangements are managed by a staff of approximately 250 personnel, including one superintendent, four jailers, and ten deputy jailers. Open areas are monitored via CCTV surveillance and fencing, while the outer walls are secured with electric fencing to prevent breaches.

Extra blankets for inmates during winter

Superintendent Sonkar said that special arrangements are made during winter. In addition to the standard four blankets, each inmate is provided with two extra blankets and a woolen jacket during the colder months.

Sports, education, and rehabilitation

The administration emphasises rehabilitation through indoor and outdoor sports, including the "Jail Premier League" cricket tournament, chess, and volleyball. Educational opportunities are also available through the State Open School and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Regular religious and cultural programmes are held to support mental well-being. Inmates celebrate festivals and national events alongside staff, reinforcing the administration’s core objective of reformation and social reintegration.