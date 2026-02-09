MP News: Dhar Gets Modern Swimming Facility But High Fee Raises Eyeballs | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar’s new swimming pool was inaugurated at the Uday Ranjan Club with a special swimming competition on Sunday.

MLA Neena Verma, Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Mayank Awasthi attended the ceremony. Verma praised the quality of construction and cleanliness of the facility, highlighting ongoing development work in the sports, education and health sectors across the district.

Collector inspected the facility and highlighted safety instructions.

He announced that revenue generated from the pool would be used to provide swimming training to underprivileged children keen to learn the sport, with the aim of nurturing young talent. Prizes were also distributed to children during the event.

Mishra expressed confidence that Dhar has strong sports potential. Meanwhile, the monthly fee of Rs 2,500 has raised eyebrows as it is much higher than that charged in other districts. However, the MLA said she had no information about the fee.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Thakur termed the high fee as ‘exploitation of the poor’, arguing that in the tribal district, very few people can afford such costs for using the swimming pool.