MP News: 423 Eye Patients Treated Under Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department organised a mega eye camp at the Red Cross premises on Saturday, offering eye ailment screening and cataract examination and treatment to 423 patients under the Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan.

Collector Himanshu Chandra inspected the camp and reviewed arrangements, examination procedures and treatment activities.

He spoke with eye specialist Dr Sangeeta Bharti and a team of ophthalmologists from the medical college to learn about patient examinations, cataract surgeries, treatments, and spectacle distribution.

Collector Chandra advised CMO Dr Dinesh Prasad to improve eye specialist services at upcoming camps by enlisting the help of Gomabai Hospital ophthalmologists. During the inspection, the collector spoke with elderly and other eye patients, inquiring about their concerns and the facilities available.

Following an examination by specialists, 51 of the 423 registered patients were chosen for cataract surgery and 266 for spectacle distribution. Additionally, 25 patients with pterygium, 65 with allergic eye conditions and 16 other eye patients were examined and provided necessary medicines.

Eye specialists Dr Rajesh Dhakad, Dr Anuradha Dwivedi, Dr Lakhan Singh Maurya, eye assistant Prem Patidar and the health department team provided services at the camp.

CMO Prasad shared information about the upcoming camp schedule on February 9 at Singoli Health Centre, February 11 at Rampura Civil Hospital, February 14 at Manasa Civil Hospital, February 16 at Jeeran Community Health Centre, February 19 at Ratangarh Primary Health Centre and February 21 at Jawad Civil Hospital.