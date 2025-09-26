Indore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, special police establishment, Indore caught Indore Municipal corporation’s chief sanitation inspector (health) and supervisor of IMC’s outsource company while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to release tractor.

One Manoj Chauhan lodged complaint at Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay’s office stating that his tractor transports debris from C21 Mall to his own construction site, for which he earns Rs 500 per trip.

On Wednesday, CSI of zone-22Gopal Patona and supervisor of Third Eye Company Bharat Murdiya stopped his tractor, claiming that garbage was mixed with the debris, and demanded Rs 10,000 to release it, threatening to seize it. Later, they agreed to release the tractor for Rs 5,000 and Bharat accepted Rs2,000 on the spot and told Chauhan to bring the remaining Rs3,000 the next day.

They also took his mobile phone, telling him to collect it after paying the remaining money.

On Thursday, when Chauhan handed over Rs 3,000 to Gopal, who then passed it to Bharat, the Lokayukta team, already positioned nearby, caught both accused red-handed.

A case has been registered under Sections 7 and 61(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused and further investigation is underway.