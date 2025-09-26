 Indore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor

Indore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor

The Lokayukta, Indore caught Indore Municipal corporation’s chief sanitation inspector (health) and supervisor of IMC’s outsource company while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 to release tractor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, special police establishment, Indore caught Indore Municipal corporation’s chief sanitation inspector (health) and supervisor of IMC’s outsource company while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to release tractor.

One Manoj Chauhan lodged complaint at Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay’s office stating that his tractor transports debris from C21 Mall to his own construction site, for which he earns Rs 500 per trip.

Read Also
Indore News: IMC Mayor, Commissioner Lead ‘One Day–One Hour Shramdaan’ Drive
article-image

On Wednesday, CSI of zone-22Gopal Patona and supervisor of Third Eye Company Bharat Murdiya stopped his tractor, claiming that garbage was mixed with the debris, and demanded Rs 10,000 to release it, threatening to seize it. Later, they agreed to release the tractor for Rs 5,000 and Bharat accepted Rs2,000 on the spot and told Chauhan to bring the remaining Rs3,000 the next day.

They also took his mobile phone, telling him to collect it after paying the remaining money.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Upholds Landlord’s Bona Fide Requirement, Restores Eviction Order For Deonar Shop
Bombay HC Upholds Landlord’s Bona Fide Requirement, Restores Eviction Order For Deonar Shop
Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions
Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions
Mumbai News: EOW Files 10,526-Page Chargesheet In ₹58 Crore NSCI Embezzlement Case; President, Consultants Named As Accused
Mumbai News: EOW Files 10,526-Page Chargesheet In ₹58 Crore NSCI Embezzlement Case; President, Consultants Named As Accused
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud

On Thursday, when Chauhan handed over Rs 3,000 to Gopal, who then passed it to Bharat, the Lokayukta team, already positioned nearby, caught both accused red-handed.

A case has been registered under Sections 7 and 61(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor

Indore News: IMC Official & One Other Caught Taking Bribe To Release Tractor

MP News: 'Jaisinagar To Be Rechristened As Jai Shiv Nagar,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'Jaisinagar To Be Rechristened As Jai Shiv Nagar,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run

Indore News: One Held For Shooting Builder, Two On Run

Indore News: Alert Traffic Cop Stops Truck Being Driven By Drunk Driver

Indore News: Alert Traffic Cop Stops Truck Being Driven By Drunk Driver

Indore News: Congress Protest Against Stopping Pensions, Free Rations To Beneficiaries

Indore News: Congress Protest Against Stopping Pensions, Free Rations To Beneficiaries