 Indore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27

Indore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27

The Indore Management Association (IMA) will host the 33rd IMA International Management Conclave 2026 from February 27–28, with a pre-conclave on February 26. The theme, “Innovating India – Indigenous | Natural | Self-Made”, focuses on self-reliance and sustainable growth. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani will receive the IMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2026.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) is set to organise the 33rd edition of its flagship IMA International Management Conclave 2026 with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

Recognised as one of Central India’s premier management events, the conclave will bring together leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, academicians and thought leaders from across India and abroad.

The theme for this year is “Innovating India – Indigenous | Natural | Self-Made”, reflecting the nation’s commitment to self-reliance, sustainable growth and home-grown innovation. The theme highlights promotion of local talent and resources, development in harmony with nature, and building a confident, self-made India, said IMA Secretary Chani Trivedi.

The event will begin with a pre-conclave on February 26, followed by the main conclave on February 27 and 28, 2026. A major highlight will be the presentation of the prestigious IMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 to Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and chairman of the Hiranandani Group, on February 27, recognising his outstanding contribution to industry and nation-building.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
Read Also
MP News: Speeding Truck Rams Bike From Behind In Kukshi, 2 Dies
article-image

The conclave will feature eminent speakers including Ganesh Natarajan, Rajiv Singh, Hitesh Doshi, Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, Mukundan Menon, Aman Gupta, Rashesh Shah, Suhani Shah and several other industry stalwarts.

IMA secretary Chani Trivedi introduced the speakers, while Ansh Anand shared details about the theme and award. President Navin Khandelwal said the conclave will serve as a powerful platform for innovation, leadership and nation-building dialogue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27
Indore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27
Indore News: MPPCB Orders Ignored, Air Stations Remain Shut
Indore News: MPPCB Orders Ignored, Air Stations Remain Shut
Indore News: Youth Killed In Dispute Between Two Groups, Four Arrested
Indore News: Youth Killed In Dispute Between Two Groups, Four Arrested
Indore News: Rising Gold Prices Push DAVV To Revise Gold Medal Endowment Amount
Indore News: Rising Gold Prices Push DAVV To Revise Gold Medal Endowment Amount
Indore News: Two More Arrested In Multi-Crore Land Fraud Case
Indore News: Two More Arrested In Multi-Crore Land Fraud Case