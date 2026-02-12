Indore News: IMA International Management Conclave From February 27 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) is set to organise the 33rd edition of its flagship IMA International Management Conclave 2026 with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

Recognised as one of Central India’s premier management events, the conclave will bring together leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, academicians and thought leaders from across India and abroad.

The theme for this year is “Innovating India – Indigenous | Natural | Self-Made”, reflecting the nation’s commitment to self-reliance, sustainable growth and home-grown innovation. The theme highlights promotion of local talent and resources, development in harmony with nature, and building a confident, self-made India, said IMA Secretary Chani Trivedi.

The event will begin with a pre-conclave on February 26, followed by the main conclave on February 27 and 28, 2026. A major highlight will be the presentation of the prestigious IMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 to Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and chairman of the Hiranandani Group, on February 27, recognising his outstanding contribution to industry and nation-building.

The conclave will feature eminent speakers including Ganesh Natarajan, Rajiv Singh, Hitesh Doshi, Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, Mukundan Menon, Aman Gupta, Rashesh Shah, Suhani Shah and several other industry stalwarts.

IMA secretary Chani Trivedi introduced the speakers, while Ansh Anand shared details about the theme and award. President Navin Khandelwal said the conclave will serve as a powerful platform for innovation, leadership and nation-building dialogue.